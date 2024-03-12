This year, Equal Pay Day in the U.S. falls on Tuesday, March 12. So what is the significance of the Equal Pay Day? It is a day that was originated by the National Committee on Pay Equity, or NCPE, in 1996 to promote public awareness regarding the gap between men’s and women’s wages. This is a date that symbolizes how far into the year women must work to earn what men earned in the previous year.
