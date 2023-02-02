German manufacturing companies reported an ease in material shortages at the start of the year, but the decline may not be strong enough to cope with the expected winter recession, survey results from the Munich-based ifo Institute showed on Thursday. In January, 48.4 percent of German manufacturing companies witnessed material shortages compared to 50.7 percent in December.
