Singapore’s central bank kept its policy stance unchanged on Friday as policymakers assessed that the past five successive tightening was sufficient to curb imported inflation and to bring medium-term price stability. The Monetary Authority of Singapore, or MAS, decided to maintain the prevailing rate of appreciation of the S$NEER policy band.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Top News Editor (see all)
- Monetary Authority Of Singapore Pauses Policy Tightening - April 14, 2023
- European Economic News Preview: France Final Inflation Data Due - April 14, 2023
- Singapore GDP Contracts 0.7% In The First Quarter Of 2023 - April 13, 2023