New York manufacturing activity unexpectedly showed a significant turnaround in the month of November, according to a report released by the Federal Reserve Bank of New York on Wednesday. The New York Fed said its general business conditions index surged to a positive 9.1 in November from a negative 4.6 in October, with a positive reading indicating growth.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Top News Editor (see all)
- U.S. Business Inventories Increase In Line With Estimates In September - November 15, 2023
- China Slips Into Deflation, Producer Prices Continue To Fall - November 15, 2023
- New York Manufacturing Activity Unexpectedly Expands In November - November 15, 2023