A report released by the Federal Reserve Bank of New York on Monday showed regional manufacturing activity has contracted at a slower rate in the month of April. The New York Fed said its general business conditions index climbed to a negative 14.3 in April from a negative 20.9 in March, although a negative reading still indicates contraction.
