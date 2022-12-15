The Federal Reserve Bank of New York released a report on Thursday showing a downturn in regional manufacturing activity in the month of December. The New York Fed said its general business conditions index tumbled to a negative 11.2 in December from a positive 4.5 in November, with a negative reading indicating a contraction.
