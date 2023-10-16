A report released by the Federal Reserve Bank of New York on Monday showed a downturn in regional manufacturing activity in the month of October. The New York Fed said its general business conditions index fell to a negative 4.6 in October from a positive 1.9 in September, with a negative reading indicating a contraction in activity.
