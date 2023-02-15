A report released by the Federal Reserve Bank of New York on Wednesday showed a significant slowdown in the pace of contraction in regional manufacturing activity in the month of February. The New York Fed said its general business conditions index soared to a negative 5.8 in February from a negative 32.9 in January, although a negative reading still indicates a contraction.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Top News Editor (see all)
- Kazuo Ueda Nomination As BoJ Chief A Harbinger Of Policy Shift - February 15, 2023
- New York Manufacturing Index Indicates Notably Slower Contraction In February - February 15, 2023
- U.S. Retail Sales Surge 3.0% In January, Much More Than Expected - February 15, 2023