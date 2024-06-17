New York manufacturing activity contracted at a notably slower rate in the month of June, according to a report released by the Federal Reserve Bank of New York on Monday. The New York Fed said its general business conditions index climbed to a negative 6.0 in June from a negative 15.6 in May, although a negative reading still indicates contraction.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Top News Editor (see all)
- New York Manufacturing Index Indicates Notably Slower Contraction In June - June 17, 2024
- Eurozone Labor Cost Growth Exceeds Expectations - June 17, 2024
- China Industrial Output Growth Weakens; Property Investment Downturn Continues - June 17, 2024