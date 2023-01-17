New York manufacturing activity has seen a significant contraction in the month of January, according to a report released by the Federal Reserve Bank of New York on Tuesday. The New York Fed said its general business conditions plunged to a negative 32.9 in January from a negative 11.2 in December, with a negative reading indicating a contraction.
