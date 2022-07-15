A report released by the Federal Reserve Bank of New York on Friday unexpectedly showed growth in regional manufacturing activity in the month of July. The New York Fed said its general business conditions index jumped to a positive 11.1 in July from a negative 1.2 in June, with a positive reading indicating growth in regional manufacturing activity.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Top News Editor (see all)
- New York Manufacturing Index Unexpectedly Indicates Growth In July - July 15, 2022
- U.S. Import Prices Show Modest Increase In June - July 15, 2022
- U.S. Retail Sales Jump 1.0% In June, More Than Expected - July 15, 2022