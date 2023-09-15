A report released by the Federal Reserve Bank of New York on Friday showed a substantial turnaround by New York manufacturing activity in the month of September. The New York Fed said its general business conditions index surged to a positive 1.9 in September from a negative 19.0 in August, with a positive reading indicating growth in regional manufacturing activity.
