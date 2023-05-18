The New Zealand government pushed back its estimated return to a budget surplus by one year as the recent flooding and cyclone added to uncertainty and ramped up costs.
In the Budget 2023 announcement on Thursday, Finance Minister Grant Robertson said the budget will return to surplus in 2025/26, only one year later than previously forecast and the economy will avoid a recession.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Top News Editor (see all)
- New Zealand Budget Pushes Back Return To Surplus By A Year - May 18, 2023
- European Economic News Preview: BoE Chief To Attend Treasury Committee Hearing - May 18, 2023
- Dollar Gains On Safe-haven Demand - May 17, 2023