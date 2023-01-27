Business sentiment in New Zealand improved strongly at the start of the year from a record low in December, as the shock of November’s interest rate hike and recession worries eased in the economy, though the mood remained gloomy about the outlook amid intense inflationary pressures and the prospect of more policy tightening by the central bank, survey results from ANZ showed on Friday.
