New Zealand Central Bank Expands Stimulus; Holds Rate

The Reserve Bank of New Zealand expanded its monetary stimulus and retained its interest rate as the economic shock caused by the pandemic is set to remain for a prolonged period. The Monetary Policy Committee decided to begin a Funding for Lending Programme in December in order to reduce banks’ funding costs and lower interest rates.
