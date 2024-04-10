New Zealand’s central bank left its benchmark rate unchanged for the sixth straight session as widely expected on Wednesday, as higher rates help to bring inflation to the target range. The Monetary Policy Committee of the Reserve Bank of New Zealand, led by Governor Adrian Orr, decided to hold the Official Cash Rate at 5.50 percent.
