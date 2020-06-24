New Zealand Central Bank Keeps Rate, QE Unchanged

New Zealand’s central bank maintained its interest rate and quantitative easing unchanged as social restrictions to contain the spread of coronavirus were relaxed and domestic operations resumed earlier than expected. The Monetary Policy Committee of the Reserve Bank of New Zealand, on Wednesday, decided to hold its interest rate at 0.25 percent.
