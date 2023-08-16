New Zealand central bank kept its key rate unchanged for the second straight meeting but policymakers turned more hawkish so as to bring inflation back to the target range. The Monetary Policy Committee of the Reserve Bank of New Zealand governed by Adrian Orr, decided to leave the Official Cash Rate at 5.50 percent, as widely expected.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Top News Editor (see all)
- New Zealand Central Bank Leaves Key Rate Unchanged - August 16, 2023
- Russia Central Bank Lifts Rate By 350 Bps - August 15, 2023
- German Economic Sentiment Improves In August: ZEW - August 15, 2023