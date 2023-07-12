New Zealand’s central bank left its key interest rate unchanged on Wednesday after tightening the policy over the past twelve consecutive sessions. The Monetary Policy Committee of the Reserve Bank of New Zealand governed by Adrian Orr, decided to leave the Official Cash Rate at 5.50 percent, which was the highest rate since late 2008.
