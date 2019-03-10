New Zealand February Overall Credit Card Spending Rises 0.1%

Overall credit card spending in New Zealand added a seasonally adjusted 0.1 percent on month in February, Statistics New Zealand said on Monday – in line with expectations following the 2.0 percent gain in January.
