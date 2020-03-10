New Zealand February Overall Credit Card Spending Unchanged In February

New Zealand’s overall credit card spending was flat on month, seasonally adjusted, in February, Statistics New Zealand said on Wednesday – just shy of forecasts for 0.1 percent following the 0.3 percent gain in January.
