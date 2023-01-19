New Zealand food prices increased at the fastest rate in more than three decades in December, data from Statistics New Zealand showed on Thursday.
Food prices grew 11.3 percent in December, following a 10.7 percent rise in November.
The latest growth was the biggest since April 1990, when food prices rose 11.4 percent.
