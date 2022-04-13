New Zealand Hikes Key Rate By 50 Bps

New Zealand’s central bank lifted its key interest rate sharply by a half a percentage point at its meeting on Wednesday, to head off rising inflation expectations and minimize any unnecessary volatility in the future. The Monetary Policy Committee of the Reserve Bank of New Zealand raised the Official Cash Rate by 50 basis points to 1.50 percent.
