Despite the weak economic activity, New Zealand’s central bank lifted its benchmark rate more aggressively than expected on Wednesday, as inflation remains too high and persistent. The Monetary Policy Committee of the Reserve Bank of New Zealand decided to raise the Official Cash Rate by 50 basis points to 5.25 percent. Markets had expected a quarter point hike.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Top News Editor (see all)
- New Zealand Hikes Rate Aggressively To Combat Persistently High Inflation - April 5, 2023
- NZ Dollar Rises On RBNZ Surprise Rate Hike - April 5, 2023
- Dollar Drifts Lower Against Major Counterparts As Weak Data Weigh - April 4, 2023