Households Debt in New Zealand decreased to 92.10 percent in the third quarter of 2017 from 92.50 percent in the second quarter of 2017. Households Debt To Gdp in New Zealand averaged 69.39 Percent from 1990 until 2017, reaching an all time high of 93.30 Percent in the fourth quarter of 2009 and a record low of 27.90 Percent in the fourth quarter of 1990. This page provides – New Zealand Households Debt To Gdp- actual values, historical data, forecast, chart, statistics, economic calendar and news.

Read Full Story