New Zealand’s central bank left the benchmark interest rate unchanged for the fifth straight meeting, as widely expected, on Wednesday and suggested that the rate will remain tight for a sustained period of time. The Monetary Policy Committee of the Reserve Bank of New Zealand, governed by Adrian Orr, decided to hold the Official Cash Rate at 5.50 percent.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Top News Editor (see all)
- European Economic News Preview: Eurozone Economic Sentiment Data Due - February 28, 2024
- New Zealand Keeps Rate On Hold - February 27, 2024
- Dollar Remains Subdued Ahead Of Crucial Data - February 27, 2024