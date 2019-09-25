New Zealand’s central bank left its key interest rate unchanged after cutting the rate by 50 basis points in August. The Monetary Policy Committee of Reserve Bank of New Zealand headed by Adrian Orr, on Wednesday decided to hold the Official Cash Rate at 1.0 percent. The MPC observed that new information since August did not warrant a significant change to the monetary policy outlook.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Top News Editor (see all)
- New Zealand Keeps Rate Unchanged As Expected - September 24, 2019
- New Zealand August Trade Deficit NZ$1.565 Billion - September 24, 2019
- Dollar Loses Ground On Trump Impeachment Inquiry, Weak Economic Data - September 24, 2019