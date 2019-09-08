New Zealand Q2 Manufacturing Value Slides 0.7%

The value of manufacturing activity in New Zealand fell a seasonally adjusted 0.7 percent on quarter in the second quarter of 2019, Statistics New Zealand said on Monday – following the downwardly revised 0.8 percent increase in the first quarter (originally 1.0 percent).
