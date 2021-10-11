The value of electronic retail card spending in New Zealand climbed a seasonally adjusted 0.9 percent on month in September, Statistics New Zealand said on Tuesday – following the 19.7 percent drop in August.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Top News Editor (see all)
- New Zealand September Electronic Retail Card Spending Gains 0.9% - October 11, 2021
- U.S. Wholesale Inventories Growth Matches Estimates In August - October 8, 2021
- U.S. Job Growth Falls Well Short Of Expectations In September - October 8, 2021