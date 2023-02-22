New Zealand’s central bank raised its benchmark rate by a half percentage point on Wednesday, following a 75 basis-point hike in November, as policymakers assessed that the upside risks to inflation has moderated since the last meeting. The Monetary Policy Committee of the Reserve Bank of New Zealand lifted the Official Cash Rate to 4.75 percent from 4.25 percent.
