New Zealand Unveils NZ$50 Bln Package To Cushion Covid-19 Impact

The New Zealand government announced an unprecedented economic package on Thursday to cushion the blow of coronavirus, or Covid-19, pandemic. In the Budget 2020, Finance Minister Grant Robertson on Thursday, unveiled a NZ$50 billion ‘COVID Response and Recovery Fund’ which will invest in wage subsidy extension, free training and apprenticeships and house build programme.
