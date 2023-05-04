Norway’s central bank decided to lift the key rate by a quarter-point on Thursday and hinted at another increase in June as the weaker krone pushed up import price inflation. The Monetary Policy and Financial Stability Committee of Norges Bank unanimously decided to lift the policy rate to 3.25 percent from 3.00 percent. The previous change in the policy rate was a quarter point-hike in March.
