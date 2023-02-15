The Norwegian mainland economy expanded at a faster pace in the fourth quarter, underpinned by increased household consumption of goods, data published by Statistics Norway said Wednesday. Mainland Norway gross domestic product increased 0.8 percent sequentially, faster than the 0.6 percent rise in the third quarter.
