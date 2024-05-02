The Organization for Economic and Co-operation and Development on Thursday lifted the global growth forecast for this year and next despite some substantial concerns about the outlook. The Paris-based think tank raised the global growth forecast for this year to 3.1 percent from 2.9 percent projected in February. The outlook for next year was lifted to 3.2 percent from 3.0 percent.
