The Philippine central bank paused its monetary policy tightening on Thursday after ten consecutive rate hikes and signaled that rates will remain at the current levels in the near term. The Monetary Board of the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas kept the interest rate on the overnight reverse repurchase facility at 6.25 percent.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Top News Editor (see all)
- Dollar Rises On Economic Data, Debt Ceiling Deal Hopes - May 18, 2023
- U.S. Dollar Spikes Up Amid Falling Jobless Claims, Debt Ceiling Deal Hopes - May 18, 2023
- U.S. Existing Home Sales Unexpectedly Plunge 3.4% In April - May 18, 2023