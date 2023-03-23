The Philippine central bank raised its benchmark rates for the ninth consecutive policy session to gain control over inflationary pressure emanating from strong domestic demand and lingering supply-side constraints. That said, the bank softened its pace of tightening given the stability in the currency.
