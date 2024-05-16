The Philippine central bank hinted at an interest rate reduction in the third or fourth quarter of this year after policymakers decided to leave the benchmark interest rate unchanged for the fifth straight session on Thursday. The Monetary Board of the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas, governed by Eli Remolona, maintained the target reverse repurchase rate at 6.50 percent.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Top News Editor (see all)
- Philippine Central Bank Hints At Rate Cut - May 16, 2024
- Dollar Extends Losses After Soft Inflation Data - May 15, 2024
- U.S. Business Inventories Edge Down In Line With Estimates In March - May 15, 2024