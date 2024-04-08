The Philippine central bank maintained its benchmark interest rate for the fourth consecutive meeting despite the rising inflation expectations. The Monetary Board governed by Eli Remolona, maintained the target reverse repurchase rate at 6.50 percent, as widely expected. Previously, the bank had raised the rate by a quarter-point in October.
