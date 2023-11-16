The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas kept its policy rates untouched on Thursday after an off-cycle rate hike in October and hinted at more tightening if required to steer inflation towards a target-consistent path. The Monetary Board, led by Governor Eli Remolona, maintained the target reverse repurchase rate at 6.50 percent.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Top News Editor (see all)
- Philippine Central Bank Keeps Rate Unchanged - November 16, 2023
- U.S. Dollar Regains Ground Following Yesterday’s Nosedive - November 15, 2023
- UK Economy Stalls In Q3 As High Inflation Hurt - November 15, 2023