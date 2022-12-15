The Philippine central bank tightened its policy again with a 50 basis point hike, citing further uptick in headline inflation and pent-up demand. The Monetary Board of the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas decided to raise the benchmark overnight reverse repurchase facility rate by 50 basis points to 5.50 percent.
