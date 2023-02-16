The Bangko Sentral Ng Pilipinas raised its key interest rate on Thursday for the eight policy session in a row and significantly lifted the inflation forecast for the year, as policymakers assessed that the already-high inflationary pressures have risen further. The Monetary Board, led by Governor Felipe Medalla, hiked the interest rate by 50 bps to 6.0 percent.
