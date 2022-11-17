The Philippine central bank raised its benchmark rate by 75 basis points, as widely anticipated, to support the weakening peso and fight inflation. The Monetary Board hiked its benchmark overnight reverse repurchase facility rate by 75 basis points to 5.00 percent. Accordingly, the interest rates on the overnight deposit and lending facilities will be set to 4.5 percent and 5.5 percent.
