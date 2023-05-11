The Philippine economy expanded at a slower pace in the first quarter but remained strong on investment and household spending. Gross domestic product registered a slower growth of 6.4 percent after rising 7.1 percent in the fourth quarter of 2022, the Philippine Statistics Authority said Thursday.
