Philippine Economy Contracts For First Time Since 1998

The Philippine economy contracted for the first time since 1998 as coronavirus containment measures weighed heavily on investment and shipments, official data showed Thursday. Gross domestic product fell 0.2 percent on a yearly basis in the first quarter, in contrast to fourth quarter’s revised 6.7 percent expansion, the Philippine Statistics Authority reported.
