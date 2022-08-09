Philippine Economy Expands Less Than Expected In Q2

The Philippine economy grew well short of expectations in the second quarter as high inflation weighed on household spending and weak global demand and higher imports dampened net trade. Gross domestic product grew 7.4 percent on a yearly basis in the second quarter, the Philippine Statistics Authority said Tuesday. This was slower than the revised 8.2 percent increase in the first quarter.
