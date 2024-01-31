The Philippine economy expanded more than expected in the fourth quarter driven by investment and household spending but the full year growth missed the government target. Economic growth moderated to 5.6 percent in the fourth quarter from 6.0 percent in the preceding period. However, this was better than the expected expansion of 5.2 percent.
