The Philippine economy expanded at a faster pace in the first quarter but the rate fell short of expectations on weaker domestic demand growth amid tight monetary policy. Gross domestic product grew 5.7 percent from a year ago after rising 5.5 percent in the fourth quarter of 2023, the Philippine Statistics Authority reported Thursday. Growth was seen at 5.9 percent.
