The Philippines’ consumer price inflation accelerated unexpectedly at the start of the year to the highest level in just over fourteen years, largely driven by higher costs for utilities and food products, data from the Philippine Statistical Authority showed on Tuesday, raising the likelihood of yet another rate hike from the central bank next week.
