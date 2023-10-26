The Philippine central bank took an off-cycle monetary policy action on Thursday as it raised its key interest rate to anchor inflation expectations and to provide support to the currency. The board of Bangko Sentral Ng Pilipinas, governed by Eli Remolona, decided to hike the target reverse repurchase rate by 25 basis points to 6.50 percent.
