The Philippine economy growth slowed more than expected in the second quarter on a sharp fall in government spending, official data revealed Thursday. Gross domestic product posted a slower annual growth of 4.3 percent in the second quarter after expanding 6.4 percent a quarter ago.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Top News Editor (see all)
- Philippines GDP Growth Falls Short Of Expectations - August 10, 2023
- Looming Inflation Data Leading To Lackluster Performance By U.S. Dollar - August 9, 2023
- China Slips Into Deflation In July - August 9, 2023